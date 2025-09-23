Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Update Boosts Antibodies 16-Fold, Data Shows

Moderna Inc. MRNA on Tuesday released preliminary immunogenicity data for the 2025-2026 formula of mNEXSPIKE (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), which targets the LP.8.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The data from an ongoing Phase 4 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the 2025-2026 formula of mNEXSPIKE showed, on average, greater than a 16-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 variant in individuals 12 through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition and all adults 65 years of age and older.

These findings follow additional preliminary data that showed the 2025-2026 formula of Spikevax generated greater than an 8-fold increase in LP.8.1-neutralizing antibodies across the same age groups.

Also Read: Trump Advises Parents To Split Vaccines, Delay Hepatitis B Shots Until Age 12: ‘This Is Based On What I Feel’

The safety profile of the vaccine was consistent with previous studies. These clinical findings underscore the predictability of preclinical data that supported the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the 2025-2026 formula of mNEXSPIKE.

Politics Around Vaccines

Earlier in September, shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, fell following a Washington Post report that Trump administration health officials intend to link the vaccines to 25 child deaths.

The assertion is reportedly based on unverified submissions to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The plan alarmed career scientists, who note the vaccines have been extensively studied.

According to the report, Trump officials will present the claim to an influential CDC advisory panel next week.

Top health officials under the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are intensifying efforts to gather and publicize data on potential harms caused by COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in pregnant women.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were down 0.40% at $26.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $23.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Niamul Rifat via Shutterstock