Johnson & Johnson JNJ is reportedly halting international sales of its Linx Reflux Management System, a device used to treat chronic acid reflux.

In a letter to doctors dated September 17, the company stated that sales outside the U.S. will cease at the end of March.

Johnson & Johnson confirmed it is discontinuing sales in "certain countries," stressing the decision was based on market conditions rather than concerns about safety or efficacy.

"This is devastating news," Majid Hashemi, a consultant surgeon specializing in anti-reflux and bariatric surgery, told Bloomberg.

He noted that Linx, initially met with skepticism, has since become the go-to surgical option for patients whose gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) cannot be managed with drugs.

Bloomberg highlighted that surgeons in the U.K. emphasized that there is currently no direct substitute for Linx, leaving patients with few alternatives.

GERD, which causes stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus and trigger heartburn, affects about 20% of adults in the U.S.

While many can manage symptoms with medication, others need surgery. Before Linx, the standard procedure was fundoplication, which involved wrapping the stomach around the esophagus but often required repeat operations.

The Linx device—a bracelet of magnetic beads designed to strengthen the esophageal sphincter—was initially developed by Torax Medical Inc. Nearly 40,000 devices have been implanted worldwide since 2007. Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit acquired the technology in 2017.

Although Linx has faced controversy in the past, including a 2018 recall due to bead separation and subsequent lawsuits, surgeons argue that it remains one of the best available solutions. Some alternatives, like Implantica's RefluxStop, are available in parts of Europe but lack long-term data and U.S. approval.

Price Action: JNJ stock is up 1.03% at $176 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

