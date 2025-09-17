Sanofi SA SNY shared new data from the HS-OBTAIN phase 2a study, which shows that treatment with brivekimig led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary endpoint of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR50) in patients naïve to biologics with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Key results observed at 16 weeks: HiSCR50, defined as ≥50% reduction in total abscess and inflammatory nodule count with no increase in abscess or draining fistula count relative to baseline, median response rates were 67% in the brivekimig arm (n=48) versus 37% (n=23) in the placebo arm.

The French drugmaker also reported improvements in the stringent secondary efficacy endpoints of HiSCR75 and HiSCR90 (brivekimig versus placebo).

About 54% of patients treated with brivekimig achieved HiSCR75 versus 22% with placebo.

HiSCR90 was achieved by 31% of patients treated with brivekimig versus 9% with placebo.

The mean percent change from baseline in draining tunnel count was -56.0% for brivekimig versus +10.9% for placebo.

Brivekimig was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.

The most frequent adverse events (occurring in >10% of participants, and more frequent with brivekimig than with placebo) were nasopharyngitis and headache.

HS is a chronic inflammatory disease. Approximately 196,000 adults in the EU live with HS.

Sanofi Price Action

Sanofi stock is down 0.01% at $46.86 at the last check on Wednesday.

Drugmakers’ stock prices often hinge on the outcomes of clinical trial studies.

In the case of Sanofi, its stock fell sharply on Sept. 4 after the late-stage trial results for amlitelimab—a potential successor to its blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent—failed to meet investor expectations.

This is a classic example of how critical trial results are in shaping the future market valuation of drugmakers. Positive results can solidify a company's growth prospects, while setbacks can tarnish investor confidence, as seen with Sanofi.

Image: Shutterstock