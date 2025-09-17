Johnson & Johnson, Protagonist Study Shows Superior Skin Clearance In Psoriasis Trials

Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. PTGX on Wednesday released new data from the Phase 3 ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and 2 studies of icotrokinra compared to deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Icotrokinra met both co-primary endpoints compared to placebo at Week 16 with similar adverse event rates and showed superiority to Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co.’s BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) at multiple timepoints in adult patients.

Icotrokinra showed superior skin clearance vs placebo (Week 16) and deucravacitinib (Weeks 16 and 24).

Icotrokinra demonstrated similar adverse event rates (AEs) to placebo, with no new safety signals identified. Icotrokinra AE rates were numerically lower vs deucravacitinib through Week 24.

Johnson & Johnson has also initiated the Phase 3 ICONIC-ASCEND study, the first-ever head-to-head study seeking to demonstrate the superiority of an oral pill, icotrokinra, compared to an injectable biologic, Stelara (ustekinumab), in psoriasis.

Icotrokinra demonstrated sustained skin clearance and a favorable safety profile through Week 52, with no new safety signals identified in the ICONIC-LEAD drug withdrawal/re-retreatment study.

At Week 52, adult icotrokinra PASI 90 responders re-randomized to icotrokinra at Week 24 had superior maintenance of PASI 90 response versus those re-randomized to placebo (84% vs 21%).

At Week 52, 86% of adolescents who received icotrokinra for the full 52 weeks and 77% of those switched from placebo to icotrokinra at Week 16 achieved a PASI 90 response.

Price Action: JNJ stock is up 0.22% at $176.85 at the last check on Wednesday.

