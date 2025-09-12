On Friday, Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG unveiled the first set of new software capabilities for its da Vinci 5 surgical system, which is aimed at boosting surgeon performance and hospital efficiency.

The upgrades introduce new system capabilities on da Vinci 5, including Force Gauge, In-Console Video Replay and Network CCM.

The company said da Vinci 5 offers more than 10,000 times the computing power of its predecessor, da Vinci Xi, enabling real-time surgical insights and advanced features.

Intuitive revealed that the new Force Gauge feature on da Vinci 5 provides surgeons with a real-time, speedometer-like display of force applied to tissue during surgery.

The tool measures force in a 0-6.5 Newton range and is designed to enhance awareness when using Force Feedback instruments.

The global leader in robotic-assisted surgery noted that In-Console Video Replay lets surgeons review earlier moments of an ongoing procedure without leaving the console.

The feature, fully integrated into da Vinci 5, displays replay video alongside a live picture-in-picture feed and temporarily stores the procedure locally to aid real-time decision-making, collaboration, and safety.

The company outlined that Force Gauge and In-Console Video Replay will be delivered to U.S. customers via Network CCM, a remote update feature for da Vinci 5.

The tool enables hospital teams to process software upgrades in real time, reducing administrative burdens. The announcement was made at Intuitive 360, the company’s annual peer-to-peer educational forum.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa said, “The expanded computing power of da Vinci 5 offers an opportunity to continuously optimize and extend platform performance capabilities through sequential software releases.”

Intuitive disclosed that the Force Gauge, In-Console Video Replay, and Network CCM for the da Vinci 5 system have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA.

The updates, shaped by early customer feedback, highlight the company’s ongoing software innovation strategy. Availability will vary by market, subject to regulatory approvals.

Price Action: ISRG stock is trading lower by 1.30% to $449.94 at last check Friday.

