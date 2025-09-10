Wolverine, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW, announced Wednesday it is strengthening its foothold in the lifestyle market through an expanded partnership with award-winning country singer Jordan Davis.

The collaboration, unveiled Wednesday, launches a limited-edition footwear and apparel line designed to merge the company's heritage in durable workwear with modern versatility.

Timed with Davis's new album Learn The Hard Way and his upcoming Ain't Enough Road world tour, the collection represents Wolverine's push to connect with a wider consumer base while maintaining authenticity with its core audience of tradespeople.

"This partnership is so authentic to who we are and to who Jordan is, and the resulting product reflects our consumer and their lifestyle," said Lauren King, Senior Marketing Director at Wolverine. "We're proud of the collection's versatility and the blend of style and performance – something our consumer is constantly seeking."

The line, available Wednesday on Wolverine.com and at retailers such as Boot Barn and Work World, features four boot styles along with t-shirts, hoodies, shirt jackets, and hats. Footwear options include both soft-toe and steel-toe models built on Wolverine's Rancher silhouette and a newly introduced wedge Wellington, the Bronc, developed with Davis's input.

The move reflects Wolverine's broader strategy to leverage cultural partnerships to expand beyond the traditional work boot segment and capture lifestyle-driven demand without straying from its legacy of durability and function.

Price Action: WWW stock is trading lower by 1.00% to $31.22 at last check Wednesday.

