Hims & Hers Bets On Hormonal Health To Revive Investor Confidence

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS launched a new category in men’s health on Wednesday, offering access to affordable and personalized treatment plans for low testosterone.

An estimated 20 million men in the U.S. struggle with low testosterone.

Bloomberg earlier reported the update. The telehealth company's latest move comes as its weight-loss drug sales have slowed, impacting its stock performance in recent months. The new offerings aim to bolster its core sexual health services and tap into an underserved market.

In 2026, Hims & Hers will expand its category offerings with the launch of an exclusive branded oral testosterone through a major health platform exclusive collaboration with privately-owned Marius Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on testosterone therapy.

Kyzatrex is a needle-free, FDA-approved medication shown to restore testosterone levels in up to 96% of men. It also doubles free testosterone, the type of testosterone linked to energy, drive, and performance, all while maintaining a low side effect profile.

Though the press release on Wednesday did not disclose the pricing details, Bloomberg reported that pricing will vary depending on the treatment plan, with a three-month option costing about $199 per month, while five- and 10-month plans will be available for $139 and $99 monthly, respectively.

These prices, based on an internal document reviewed by Bloomberg, are still subject to change.

Starting today, providers will also be able to prescribe tailored doses of compounded enclomiphene through the Hims & Hers platform and, for men experiencing sexual symptoms, offer personalized testosterone care that combines enclomiphene and tadalafil in a single dual-action treatment.

Enclomiphene restores natural testosterone production, without compromising fertility, and has been shown to double testosterone levels.

Customers begin with a simple at-home blood test, receive results in days instead of months, and then work with a licensed provider to find the treatment plan.

Investors have been closely following Hims' expansion into hormonal health since the company first announced its plans earlier this year. Initially targeting men, the company has also indicated plans to extend its hormonal treatments to women dealing with perimenopause and menopause in the near future.

In February, Hims & Hers Health announced its plans to introduce at-home lab testing through its platform.

The company acquired an at-home lab testing facility, Sigmund, marketed as Trybe Labs, which will allow Hims & Hers to support at-home blood draws and more comprehensive whole body testing.

The acquisition will broaden the company’s ability to offer a wide range of personalized treatments, supplements, and medications, and accelerate the expansion into new high-impact clinical categories, including low testosterone, perimenopausal, and menopausal support.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were up 5.99% at $50.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $13.70 to $72.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

