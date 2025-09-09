Uber Technologies Inc. UBER announced Tuesday that it is partnering with beauty chain Sephora, a unit of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY), to bring hundreds of the retailer's stores onto the Uber Eats app across the U.S. and Canada.

The partnership makes Sephora the first prestige beauty brand available on Uber Eats. Shoppers can order makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and wellness products at in-store prices, with deliveries arriving in as little as 25 minutes.

Sephora Beauty Insider members will be able to link their accounts to continue earning loyalty points on every eligible order placed through Uber Eats.

To mark the launch, Uber Eats is offering U.S. customers $10 off their first Sephora delivery order of $50 or more through Oct. 30. Uber One members will also benefit from $0 delivery fees on qualifying orders.

The deal underscores Uber's push to diversify beyond restaurant delivery and deepen its presence in the retail sector. The company has been steadily broadening the Uber Eats marketplace to include groceries, household items, and consumer goods.

Just last month, Uber announced a partnership with Dollar General Corp. DG to enable on-demand delivery from more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations across the U.S. The service, which launched in August, offers low-cost groceries, household essentials, and seasonal merchandise.

Uber's strategy reflects a broader trend among delivery platforms seeking growth by expanding into non-food categories. The company has been leveraging its logistics network and customer base to capture a greater share of everyday spending, while also using partnerships to differentiate itself in a highly competitive delivery market.

Price Action: Uber stock is trading lower by 0.04% to $94.33 at last check Tuesday.

