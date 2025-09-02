Nvidia Worth More Than 180x Lululemon, 3000x Cracker Barrel

NVIDIA Corp.'s NVDA growth has reached astonishing proportions. Nvidia is the largest company in the world by market capitalization and also larger than the full stock markets of several major economies.

Nvidia Compared to World Economies

With a market capitalization of $4.2 trillion, Nvidia is now worth more than the equity markets of five of the seven G7 nations—Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Canada. Only Japan and the United States have domestic stock markets valued above Nvidia's market cap among the G7 countries.

Nvidia vs Major U.S. Companies

The scale of Nvidia's market cap is almost surreal when compared to other familiar brands.

For example, Nvidia is valued at more than Amazon, Walmart and Costco combined. It is also worth more than Alphabet and Meta combined.

According to data from Bespoke Investment Group, Nvidia's current value could cover the cost of acquiring Lululemon Athletica, Inc. LULU over 180 times, or buy more than 3,000 of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s CBRL entire restaurant chains.

Nvidia's Value Relative to Entire Industries

The company's worth even towers over entire industries..

For example, Nvidia's market value exceeds the combined capitalization of major global automakers or the world's largest media conglomerates.

Its value is larger than the combined value of automakers Tesla, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, as well as media giants like Netflix, Disney and Comcast, none of which individually or collectively approach Nvidia's size

$5 Trillion Ahead?

Many investors and analysts see Nvidia's value continuing its steady growth.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently said that demand for Nvidia’s AI chips is "massive and not slowing down" and earnings estimates are likely to climb.

In fact, he predicted that Nvidia's value will reach $5 trillion by early 2026.

