What Is Going On With Netflix Stock On Tuesday?

Netflix NFLX continues to capture attention as it unlocks value with a diverse content slate, live sports ventures, tighter password-sharing policies, and strategic price hikes.

The stock is up 36% year-to-date. September marks a significant period for the streaming giant, with major programming announcements and international film releases.

The company is doubling down on Korean unscripted entertainment with the launch of Korea’s Unscripted Festival.

Netflix has showcased a “non-stop variety show slate,” promising at least one major unscripted release every month from September through February 2026. Crime Scene Zero, a mystery role-playing game show premiering September 23, kicks off the lineup.

October introduces Physical, Asia – a global expansion of the hit Physical – and the 100 competition series with U.S. and Italian versions already in development. November brings the travel comedy “Three Idiots in Kenya,” while December marks the return of “Culinary Class Wars,” following its breakout success. Early 2026 features new seasons of Single’s Inferno, Agents of Mystery and The Devil’s Plan, as well as the B&B-themed series that drew over 55,000 applications, highlighting massive audience engagement.

Netflix is also investing heavily in original films to diversify its library. Production has begun in Sweden on The Von Fersens, a sweeping romantic drama set in 18th-century Stockholm.

Amanda Adolfsson directs, with a creative team led by producer Frida Bargo and Oscar-winning makeup artist Eva von Bahr.

Meanwhile, Netflix will release “27 Nights” globally on October 17 after its premiere at Spain’s San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Directed by and starring Daniel Hendler, the Argentine drama adapts Natalia Zito’s novel and explores themes of power and control. With Marilú Marini in the lead and Santiago Mitre producing, 27 Nights adds to “La Unión de los Ríos'” acclaimed slate, including Argentina, 1985.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 0.20% at $1209.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

