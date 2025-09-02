Johnson & Johnson Showcases Positive AFib Data, Treatment Results

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported new cardiovascular data at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Congress.

In the VARIPURE substudy of the SECURE trial, the company's VARIPULSE Platform for pulsed field ablation in atrial fibrillation showed 99.7% acute effectiveness, no strokes, and a 0.6% adverse event rate among 791 patients.

The system integrates with J&J's CARTO 3 mapping platform to improve efficiency and workflow. J&J also released long-term findings from the DanGer Shock RCT, which evaluated the Impella CP heart pump in patients with cardiogenic shock following heart attack.

Results showed an absolute mortality reduction of 16.3% at 10 years, up from 12.7% at six months, making Impella the first mechanical circulatory support proven to deliver both short- and long-term survival benefits in STEMI patients.

The device's profile has already influenced clinical practice, with the ACC and AHA upgrading Impella to a Class 2a guideline in 2024.

Price Action: JNJ stock is up 0.53% at $178.11 at the last check on Tuesday, and up 23.67% year to date.

Also Read: FDA Issues Early Alert For Johnson & Johnson’s Abiomed Heart Pump Controllers

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock