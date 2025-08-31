Snowflake, Trip.com, And MongoDB Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- EchoStar surged 106% after a $23B spectrum sale deal with AT&T.
- MongoDB jumped 44% on strong Q2 results and raised FY26 guidance.
- Get a Year of Fast, Actionable Trade Alerts for 60% Off This Labor Day
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- EchoStar Corporation SATS stock gained 105.98% this week, driven by a landmark $23 billion deal to sell a significant portion of its wireless spectrum portfolio to AT&T Inc (NYSE:T).
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB stock gained 44.44% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG stock gained 33.16% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares gained 21.20% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates. Multiple analysts raised price forecasts on the stock following the report.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 12.03% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- Fabrinet FN stock gained 9.20% this week after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price forecast from $318 to $345.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock gained 11.89% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN stock gained 9.47% this week after UBS analyst Robin Farley upgraded company from Neutral to Buy, raising the price forecast from $101 to $147.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock gained 9.47% this week.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 9.5% this week. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintains a Buy, raising the price forecast from $80 to $85.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$88.4610.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.60
Growth
86.78
Quality
N/A
Value
23.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
