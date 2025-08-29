Netflix Doubles Down on Expansion With 'KPop Demon Hunters' Success, Immersive Retail Push

Netflix NFLX stock trended on Friday as it unlocked value with its diverse content slate, live sports pursuits, password crackdown, and price hikes. The stock is up over 38% year-to-date.

Now, let us look at key events in Netflix this week.

The streaming giant scored its first-ever box office No. 1 with “KPop Demon Hunters,” signaling a bold shift in its film strategy.

The streamer partnered with Regal and Cinemark to release a two-day theatrical run of the animated musical, which earned an estimated $18 million despite being available for streaming since June.

Netflix used limited screenings, a sing-along version, and firm merchandising plans to amplify buzz, with over 1,150 sold-out showings and three soundtrack hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The film is now the second most-watched Netflix title ever and is expected to top the company's streaming charts this week.

Building on this momentum, Netflix secured exclusive rights to stream all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Japan, marking its first live sports deal in the country. The move expands Netflix's push into live sports, strengthening ties with Major League Baseball and signaling potential bids for events like the Home Run Derby.

The company is also pushing into physical retail and entertainment. Netflix expanded beyond streaming by launching Netflix House experiences in malls. The company will open Philadelphia on Nov. 12 and Dallas on Dec. 11, offering over 100,000 square feet of immersive attractions, themed dining, games, and merchandise.

The initiative builds on Netflix's push into advertising, gaming, and consumer products, positioning it to monetize hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” through real-world experiences and retail opportunities.

Analysts are taking note. Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese praised Netflix's subscriber engagement, calling second-quarter retention "shockingly strong" despite price hikes. She said the ad-supported tier helped reduce churn by allowing users to downgrade rather than cancel, while hit content like “Squid Game” and WWE programming drove subscribers back.

Reese highlighted Netflix's growing ad business, noting it is gaining traction in North America and has "a ways to go" globally. She said substantial content volume and quality following last year's strikes will sustain momentum, reinforcing second-quarter results that beat revenue and earnings expectations.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 2.27% at $1203.50 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $660.80 to $1341.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

