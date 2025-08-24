These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

James Hardie Industries plc. JHX stock fell 30.73% this week following worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating, lowering the price forecast from $32 to $25. Symbotic Inc. SYM stock fell 10.84% this week. Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock decreased 11.62% this week. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson reiterated a Sector Perform rating and maintained a $210 price forecast. Fabrinet FN stock declined 10.32% this week after the company issued first-quarter GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock fell 9.50% this week. Citron Research issued bearish comments on the stock. Also, Palantir CEO Alex Karp executed a massive $62.7 million stock sale over two days, according to Securities and Exchange Commission Form 4 filings. The transaction comes as the data analytics company faces mounting valuation pressure and increased short interest. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock slumped 10.34% this week. MP Materials Corp. MP stock fell 7.97% this week. The Trump administration is weighing a proposal to redirect at least $2 billion from the CHIPS Act to critical-minerals projects, expanding Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's authority over the broader sector. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock fell 9.64% this week after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating, lowering the price forecast from $163 to $123. Intuit Inc. INTU stock fell 7.87% this week after the company guided first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Following the report, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts. Alcon Inc. ALC stock fell 6.50% this week after the company cut its FY25 sales guidance. Also, multiiple analysts lowered price forecasts on the stock.

