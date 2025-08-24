An iPad with the Zoom logo
Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
  1. Ubiquiti Inc. UI stock gained 27.56% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales and announced a $500M stock repurchase program.
  2. Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY gained 16.53% this week. The company recently announced a seven-year media rights agreement, making it the exclusive US home for UFC events.
  3. Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock gained 10.64% this week after the company announced plans for a $700 million US investment.
  4. Nextracker Inc. NXT stock gained 6.04% this week after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $74 price forecast.
  5. Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM stock gained 12.96% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
  6. LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock gained 10.47% this week.
  7. Packaging Corporation of America PKG stock gained 9.66% this week.
  8. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL gained 8.49% this week after Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $330 to $415. The stock also gained amid overall market strength after Fed Chair Powell said monetary policy “may warrant adjusting.
  9. H World Group Limited HTHT stock gained 8.42% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  10. Alamos Gold Inc. AGI stock gained 9.4% this week.
