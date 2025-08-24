Zinger Key Points
- Ubiquiti led the pack (+27.6%) on an earnings beat and $500M buyback.
- Broad rally drivers: PSKY’s UFC rights deal, ZM beat, RCL upgrade.
- See the seasonal trading strategy that's beating the S&P 500 by 6X this year. Details here →
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Loading...
Loading...
- Ubiquiti Inc. UI stock gained 27.56% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales and announced a $500M stock repurchase program.
- Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY gained 16.53% this week. The company recently announced a seven-year media rights agreement, making it the exclusive US home for UFC events.
- Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock gained 10.64% this week after the company announced plans for a $700 million US investment.
- Nextracker Inc. NXT stock gained 6.04% this week after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $74 price forecast.
- Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM stock gained 12.96% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
- LyondellBasell Industries LYB stock gained 10.47% this week.
- Packaging Corporation of America PKG stock gained 9.66% this week.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL gained 8.49% this week after Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $330 to $415. The stock also gained amid overall market strength after Fed Chair Powell said monetary policy “may warrant adjusting.“
- H World Group Limited HTHT stock gained 8.42% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
- Alamos Gold Inc. AGI stock gained 9.4% this week.
Read Next:
Trump’s Approval Rating Rises Among Baby Boomers After Dip in June
Image: Koshiro K / Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGIAlamos Gold Inc
$28.612.99%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.24
Growth
85.98
Quality
75.23
Value
55.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ENTGEntegris Inc
$87.096.09%
HTHTH World Group Ltd
$36.200.75%
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NV
$58.996.35%
NXTNextracker Inc
$69.478.47%
PKGPackaging Corp of America
$212.741.14%
PSKYParamount Skydance Corp
$16.251.37%
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$344.676.04%
UIUbiquiti Inc
$515.0031.9%
ZMZoom Communications Inc
$82.9513.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.