GE Aerospace GE advanced its portfolio this summer with a propulsion partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS, a new labor agreement with IAM-represented workers, and a semiconductor collaboration with Axcelis Technologies ACLS.

In June, GE Aerospace’s Edison Works signed a teaming agreement with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS to develop turbofan propulsion systems for unmanned aircraft.

The GEK800 engine, producing 800 pounds of thrust, is in its fifth build and will undergo altitude and ground testing next year. A 1,500-pound-thrust version, the GEK1500, is scheduled for demonstration in 2026.

Also Read: Is the Market Bullish or Bearish on GE Aerospace?

On July 29, GE Aerospace opened negotiations in Columbus, Ohio, with IAM Union leaders representing about 550 employees in Evendale, Ohio. The talks concluded Aug. 20 with ratification of a five-year labor contract effective through Aug. 18, 2030.

Christian Meisner, GE Aerospace’s chief human resources officer, said, “GE Aerospace is proud to have an agreement that keeps our employees among the highest paid in the community, recognizing the important work they are doing in service to our commercial and military customers. We thank the IAM Union leadership and our IAM-represented employees for their collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our shared success.”

Axcelis Technologies ACLS announced Aug. 20 that it entered a Joint Development Program with GE Aerospace to create 6.5 to 10kV superjunction power devices. The project will use Axcelis’ Purion XEmax high-energy implanter, which delivers the industry’s highest beam currents and a broad energy range up to 15MeV.

The effort supports GE Aerospace’s “Advanced High Voltage Silicon Carbide Switches” initiative under the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Hub led by North Carolina State University. The companies said silicon carbide devices enable higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies than silicon and will support defense systems and applications in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous vehicles, and grid resilience.

Price Action: GE shares were trading higher by 0.09% to $266.88 premarket at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock