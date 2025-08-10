Gartner, Eli Lilly, And The Trade Desk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 4-August 8): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Ad-tech, cybersecurity and AI hardware led declines on weak results and guidance.
- Pharma and platforms fell on trial updates, note offerings and IPO volatility.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD stock lost 37.87% last week after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Multiple analysts lowered price forecast on the stock.
- Figma, Inc. FIG stock fell 21.88% last week amid continued volatility following its recent IPO.
- Gartner, Inc. IT stock decreased 30.82% last week after the company issued soft FY25 guidance.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT stock slumped 23.95% last week after releasing second-quarter results. Multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock declined 23.28% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, issued first-quarter EPS and adjusted EPS guidance below estimates, and cut its FY26 sales guidance.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX stock fell 21.23% last week following the release of its second-quarter financial results. The company announced results from its Vx-993 Phase 2 trial. Additionally, several firms cut their respective price forecasts on the stock.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO stock slumped 19.58% last week after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Snap Inc. SNAP stock fell 18.88% last week after the company announced a $500 million notes offering.
- Eli Lilly and Company LLY stock decreased 17.67% last week after the company reported second-quarter results. Also, the firm announced topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial evaluating orforglipron in adults with obesity.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG stock slumped 18.10% last week. The company received DOE approval to increase Calcasieu Pass LNG capacity from 12.0 to 12.4 million tonnes per annum.
