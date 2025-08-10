Shopify, Palantir, And Applovin Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 4-August 8): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Beats, stronger guidance, and upgrades drove broad gains across AI infra, software, networking, and defense names.
- CoreWeave rose into its Aug. 12 report; Gold Fields and Pan American Silver led miners.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB stock gained 30.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock gained 29.97% last week after it reported second-quarter revenue of $105.1 million, up 625% year-over-year and up 106% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The revenue increase was driven by continued strong demand from increasing AI use cases, growth in adoption and the expansion of the company's client base.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP stock gained 24.24% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock soared 21.81% last week. The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 12.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI stock gained 17.54% last week.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock gained 17.73% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
- Applovin Corporation APP stock gained 17.22% last week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT stock gained 18.46% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock gained 19.79% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS stock gained 16.65% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
