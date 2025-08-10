August 10, 2025 9:31 AM 2 min read

Shopify, Palantir, And Applovin Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 4-August 8): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB stock gained 30.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
  2. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock gained 29.97% last week after it reported second-quarter revenue of $105.1 million, up 625% year-over-year and up 106% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The revenue increase was driven by continued strong demand from increasing AI use cases, growth in adoption and the expansion of the company's client base.
  3. Shopify Inc. SHOP stock gained 24.24% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
  4. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock soared 21.81% last week. The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 12.
  5. Gold Fields Limited GFI stock gained 17.54% last week.
  6. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock gained 17.73% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  7. Applovin Corporation APP stock gained 17.22% last week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  8. BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT stock gained 18.46% last week after  the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  9. Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock gained 19.79% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS stock gained 16.65% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
