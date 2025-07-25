CenterPoint Energy Investing Billions, Adding 800 New Jobs By 2030

CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is ramping up hiring and infrastructure investments as part of a broader push to meet fast-growing electricity needs across Houston.

The company plans to add 200 lineworkers by the end of 2025 and nearly 800 by 2030 to support a 10-year, $53 billion capital plan. These efforts come as electricity demand in the region is projected to surge by 50% by 2031.

To build this workforce, CenterPoint is hosting job fairs, partnering with groups like the Greater Houston Partnership, and launching a new training program, Energy Expressway.

This free, multi-week course, set to begin in October, offers hands-on and online training at the company's Hiram O. Clarke Training Center.

The inaugural class of 35 participants will receive instruction in both technical skills and customer service, and may be placed in entry-level utility roles.

Strengthening the Grid Before the Storm

CenterPoint is also pressing ahead with grid modernization. Starting in 2026, its Systemwide Resiliency Plan aims to reduce power outages by nearly one billion minutes through 2029.

The company has already completed all Phase II commitments of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, ahead of the 2025 hurricane season. CEO Jason Wells said the early delivery has already led to a 50% cut in outage minutes compared to last year.

Financial Update

CenterPoint Energy Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of 30 cents per share on a GAAP basis and 29 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis, missing Wall Street estimates of 37 cents.

Revenue totaled $1.94 billion, below the consensus forecast of $2.1 billion. The company cited delayed capital recovery, increased financing costs, and higher operations and maintenance expenses as primary headwinds. Favorable weather and customer usage trends provided a slight offset.

Despite the earnings shortfall, CenterPoint reaffirmed its full-year 2025 non-GAAP earnings guidance of $1.74 to $1.76 per share, representing projected growth of 8% over 2024.

The utility also maintained its long-term target of 6% to 8% annual earnings growth through 2030. In addition, CenterPoint raised its 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million, its third increase this year, and reiterated it does not expect to issue additional equity.

Related ETFs: Investors can also track the sector through ETFs like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU.

Price Action: CNP shares closed 1.94% higher at $37.84 on Thursday.

