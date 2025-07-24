EXCLUSIVE: Wix Adds PayPal, Venmo And Pay Later Options To Help Merchants Boost Sales, Simplify Checkout

Wix.com WIX on Thursday announced an expansion of its partnership with PayPal Holdings PYPL, bringing additional online payment options to merchants through Wix Payments.

Now available as a built-in part of Wix Payments, U.S.-based merchants have a unified, seamless experience that simplifies backend operations and ultimately supports higher checkout conversion.

With this deeper integration, PayPal is now available directly in the Wix Payments platform.

Merchants can connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions from a single dashboard alongside their Wix Payments activity.

This setup consolidates reporting, chargebacks, and payouts, helping merchants streamline day-to-day operations and deliver more flexible payment options to customers, Wix said.

Merchants also gain access to PayPal’s broader suite of features, including PayPal Pay Later (BNPL) and Venmo, which allows them to offer customers more flexible and convenient ways to pay.

Funds from PayPal wallet purchases flow directly into merchants’ Wix Payments accounts, simplifying reconciliation and improving visibility over cash flow.

This seamless integration gives merchants greater operational efficiency and control, while offering consumers more flexible ways to pay.

In addition, as part of this integration, PayPal will also serve as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), powering card processing capabilities within Wix Payments – further streamlining the merchant experience across channels.

Wix Payments offers small businesses a more streamlined way to manage payments through its platform.

Users can handle transactions online, in person, or on the go using a range of secure payment options, designed to accommodate different customer preferences at checkout.

With a full suite of options, merchants can adjust preferences to improve conversion rates and simplify day-to-day operations, and manage everything from a single dashboard, making it easier to track and report payments.

This solution is available to U.S.-based Wix Payments users, and the feature will eventually be available in more regions.

Wix stock declined 28% year-to-date.

Price Actions: WIX stock closed at $154.57 on Wednesday. PYPL is up 0.46% at $77.01 in the premarket Thursday.

Photo Courtesy Michael Vi on Shutterstock