Elon Musk's 'Stupid' Actions Will Be Tesla's 'Nail In The Coffin,' Ross Gerber Warns

Ross Gerber, once a prominent Tesla Inc. TSLA bull and early investor, has become one of the most outspoken critics of Elon Musk's political involvement and its effects on Tesla shareholders.

Gerber blasted the Tesla CEO in an interview with Bloomberg Technology on Tuesday and said that Musk's feud with President Donald Trump is "horrific" for the EV maker.

What To Know: Musk's behavior and focus on personal and political issues have distracted from Tesla's core business, Gerber said. He believes it has made it harder for Tesla to sell cars and has alienated both investors and customers.

"You're supposed to be selling cars and robotaxi and instead we're in a fight with the President of the United States … quite frankly, it's stupid," Gerber said.

Gerber also said that Musk has "destroyed his image" and hurt Tesla shareholders with his ongoing, and quite public, feud with Trump.

"This is just another nail in the coffin that is really going to hurt Tesla," he said.

"I caution investors, there's going to be a cost at some time for all of this … you could easily see the stock drop in half if this continues," Gerber warned.

What Else: Gerber also took to social media on Tuesday to criticize Tesla's board of directors for not speaking out after Trump threatened to cut subsidies to Musk's companies.

"Sadly true and it seems Elon is destined to find out who is more powerful. Not a peep from the Tesla BOD of this absurd attack on the president he enabled," Gerber wrote on X.

Gerber's comments followed Trump's Truth Social post claiming Musk "may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far" and suggesting "without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

