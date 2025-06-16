Fox Backs The Lighthouse To Develop Creator-Led Franchises

Fox Corp FOX FOXA Fox Advertising on Monday announced a strategic investment in The Lighthouse (part of the Whalar Group), the innovative studio and campus space explicitly designed for Creators to collaborate and develop content.

The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The investment will also support the launch of Fox’s new IP development initiative, which aims to fuel Creator-led franchises across its content portfolio.

Also Read: YouTube Contributed $55 Billion To US GDP, New Report Reveals: ‘The Creator Economy Is Just Getting Started,’ Says CEO Neal Mohan

The strategic investment will strengthen Fox’s commitment to Creator-powered innovation and content creation.

Unveiled at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Fox, and The Lighthouse’s future-forward strategic relationship, together with the launch of Fox’s new IP development initiative, will bring together the art of storytelling, brand integration, and new media experiences and will allow advertisers to collaborate with Creators around brand sponsorships and advertising inventory tied to new properties, as well as access to a pipeline of Creator-led properties designed for maximum cultural relevance and creative impact.

Fox held $4.82 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

Fox stock surged 59% in the last 12 months. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up from $3.45 billion a year ago, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.16 billion.

Adjusted net income was $507 million, or $1.10 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.90. It was $520 million or $1.09 per share a year ago.

Price Action: FOXA stock is trading lower by 0.04% to $49.28 premarket at last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by KinoMasterskaya via Shutterstock