Rocket Lab Launches 10th Mission for BlackSky

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB announced on Monday that the company successfully launched its 65th Electron rocket to deploy Earth-imaging satellites for BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY.

This mission for BlackSky marks the tenth launch the company has conducted for them since 2019.

The ‘Full Stream Ahead’ mission successfully launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, at 11:57 AM NZST (23:57 UTC on June 2nd).

This flight successfully deployed a Gen-3 satellite for BlackSky into a 470 km circular Earth orbit, further expanding the company’s low Earth orbit constellation.

Notably, the Gen-3 satellite was deployed using a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband, a separation system consistently provided by Rocket Lab for all of BlackSky’s Electron launches so far.

This mission marks the second in a series of four Electron launches that BlackSky has booked for 2025 to deploy its Gen-3 satellites.

Rocket Lab previously deployed the first of BlackSky’s new missions, ‘Fasten Your Seatbelts,’ earlier in February 2025.

This BlackSky mission is Electron’s seventh successful launch in 2025 and Rocket Lab’s 65th overall, bringing the total number of satellites deployed by Electron to 226.

Both Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck and BlackSky CEO Brian O’Toole commented positively, emphasizing the reliability, increasing cadence, and agile deployment of BlackSky’s constellation to meet customer demands.

Price Action: RKLB shares are up 0.79% at $26.81 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

