Ross Gerber Flags SpaceX Timeline That Could Put Elon Musk's 46% Stake In Play: 'Pay Attention To This…'

Majority Of Shares Remain Locked Up

Gerber reposted a chart from market commentator Evan on X showing that only 4.9% of SpaceX shares are currently in the free float following the company’s historic public debut.

“Pay attention to this… spaceX investors have a lot of stock locked up,” Gerber said.

According to the timeline, SpaceX’s free float is expected to increase steadily through the second half of 2026 and the percentage of shares available for trading is projected to rise from 11.8% in August to 25.1% by late October.

The free float is then expected to expand more rapidly, reaching 40% by December and 50.8% by June 2027, before Musk’s stake becomes eligible for sale.

Musk Unlock Draws Attention

The biggest increase is scheduled for June 12, 2027, when Musk’s 46.1% stake becomes eligible for sale.

The chart estimates the free float could jump from roughly 50.8% to 96.9% in a single day, with the remaining shares becoming eligible by September 2027.

SpaceX shares cool post IPO mania

Price Action: SPCX closed 16.43% lower on Monday at $154.60, before recovering 1.42% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate SPCX has a negative price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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