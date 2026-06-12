SpaceX Stock Closes Up 19% In Record-Shattering IPO Debut (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct SpaceX’s market cap comparison with other large U.S. companies.

SPCX stock closed its first day of trading. See all of the news and price action here.

The debut capped the largest IPO in history, with the company raising $75 billion through a sale of 555.6 million primary shares.

Shares opened at $150, reflecting immediate institutional and retail demand well above the offering price of $135.

Trading was volatile, but broadly upward through the session. SPCX hit an intraday high of $170 before pulling back, ultimately settling at $160.95 on volume of approximately 508 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro.

The offering was structured entirely as a primary raise — no insiders sold shares. Founder and CEO Elon Musk, along with other early stakeholders, are subject to a 366-day lockup period.

Musk Is A Trillionaire

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the listing a watershed moment, framing SPCX’s debut as the opening salvo of an “IPO supercycle” he expects will pave the way for listings by Anthropic and OpenAI.

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