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Glowing white SpaceX logo on a dark, reflective surface, with a purple X-shaped reflection below.
June 12, 2026 10:56 PM 2 min read

SpaceX Stock Closes Up 19% In Record-Shattering IPO Debut (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct SpaceX’s market cap comparison with other large U.S. companies.

The debut capped the largest IPO in history, with the company raising $75 billion through a sale of 555.6 million primary shares.

Shares opened at $150, reflecting immediate institutional and retail demand well above the offering price of $135.

Trading was volatile, but broadly upward through the session. SPCX hit an intraday high of $170 before pulling back, ultimately settling at $160.95 on volume of approximately 508 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro.

The offering was structured entirely as a primary raise — no insiders sold shares. Founder and CEO Elon Musk, along with other early stakeholders, are subject to a 366-day lockup period.

Musk Is A Trillionaire

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the listing a watershed moment, framing SPCX’s debut as the opening salvo of an “IPO supercycle” he expects will pave the way for listings by Anthropic and OpenAI.

Photo: JRdes / Shutterstock

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