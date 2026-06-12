SpaceX Takes Page From Tesla, Launches Merch To Celebrate Ticker, IPO

SpaceX Launches New Merchandise

SpaceX is worth over $2 trillion as a public company after completing its highly anticipated IPO on Friday.

The IPO made SpaceX CEO Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire and made long-time SpaceX employees into millionaires.

To celebrate, some fans of the company may want to head to the SpaceX merchandise store, which includes some new offerings, as highlighted by Tesla and SpaceX influencer Sawyer Merritt.

The store now includes a Liftoff t-shirt for $45 and a "the future is public" t-shirt for $34, along with other t-shirts and hoodies.

Also featured is a Raptor Bell with a price of $125, which allows customers to "ring in the future."

The store also has an I heart SPCX tote for $45 and an SPCX hat for $40, celebrating the company's stock ticker.

Tesla Merchandise

SpaceX and Tesla share Musk as CEO in common, and that could explain why there was merchandise available so quickly.

Tesla has launched viral merchandise over the years, including short shorts that took on short sellers betting against Tesla stock.

The electric vehicle company has also launched merchandise celebrating its Texas roots, specific vehicle models, and the Optimus humanoid robot.

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