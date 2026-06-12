Elon Musk's Net Worth Soars Past $1 Trillion As SpaceX IPO Ignites A New Wealth Era

Elon Musk The Trillionaire

SpaceX went public at an initial pricing of $135 per share, valuing the company at under $2 trillion. On Friday, the stock debuted at $150, officially making Musk a trillionaire.

Estimates from Forbes say Musk is worth $1.1 trillion as of Friday based on the $150 level for SpaceX stock.

The valuation includes Musk owning around 38% of SpaceX stock and options, valued at $765 billion; around 15% of Tesla stock and options, valued at $276 billion; and ownership of other ventures like Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Prior to the public debut, Musk's wealth jumped $188 billion on Thursday with the pricing of SpaceX stock at $135, taking Musk's net worth to $982 billion. Forbes previously valued SpaceX at $1.25 trillion based on a private valuation earlier this year.

CNBC estimates that the key number to watch is $139 per share. That’s what SpaceX needs to trade at close for Musk to be a trillionaire at the end of the day.

Elon Musk Net Worth on Path to $1 Trillion

Musk became a billionaire at the age of 41 and later became the world’s richest person thanks to Tesla’s share price.

Musk was worth so much at one point in 2021 that he could buy every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team.

A drop in Tesla's share price in 2022 took Musk's wealth down so much that he was awarded a Guinness World Record for the biggest one-year drop in net worth.

After being passed by Bernard Arnault and falling to the second-richest person in the world, Musk regained the title of richest man in the world in 2023 thanks to a recovery in Tesla's share price.

Musk's wealth increased by $92.0 billion in 2023 in one of the biggest one-year jumps ever, ending the year worth $229 billion.

The Tesla CEO ended 2025 worth an estimated $619 billion according to Bloomberg.

Musk's wealth has grown substantially in estimates by various media outlets based on the rising valuation of SpaceX in the private markets ahead of its public debut and now with the official public market valuation.

There is also a new pay package from Tesla that could pay Musk nearly $1 trillion in compensation if he reaches certain milestones, which could significantly add to his wealth over time.

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