The highly anticipated SpaceX IPO is set for its debut on Friday, June 12, 2026, bringing one of the most valuable companies to the public markets. Here's what Benzinga viewers think the stock will open for trading at.

SpaceX IPO Opening Price

SpaceX stock is priced at $135, valuing the company at around $1.75 trillion. Reports indicate demand exceeds the number of shares being offered, which could push shares higher at the initial market opening.

Benzinga asked viewers on Friday's "PreMarket Playbook" show what their prediction is for the opening price of SpaceX stock.

"SpaceX priced at $135, what price do you think the stock will open trading today?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

$156 or more: 54%

$136 to $145: 19%

$146 to $155: 14%

Less than $135: 13%

A total of 87% of Benzinga viewers polled think SpaceX stock could open higher than the $135 initial pricing.

“PreMarket Playbook” is hosted by Ryan Faloona and airs Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Future Valuation

An initial price of more than $135 could make Benzinga viewers more skeptical of buying shares on Friday.

Benzinga previously asked viewers what the highest valuation is they would buy SpaceX shares at during the first few days of public trading.

Forty-nine percent said they would not buy at a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion, while 19% said the highest valuation they would pay is $1.75 trillion.

Benzinga also asked viewers what valuation they think SpaceX will have 10 years from now.

“The year is 2036. 10 years from now the valuation of SpaceX fits in which of the following ranges?” Benzinga asked viewers of the “PreMarket Playbook” show on Tuesday, June 9. Here are the results:

$2 trillion to $5 trillion: 36%

Less than $2 trillion: 25%

$5.01 trillion to $10 trillion: 23%

More than $10.01 trillion: 16%

The SpaceX IPO is one of the most anticipated Wall Street events in recent years and the initial pricing and demand for the space company could have a wide impact on the space and technology sectors and also on whether more high profile private companies go public this year.

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