Oppenheimer Sets $190 Price Target

In a new investor note released on Thursday, the investment bank set a price target of $190 for SPCX, a nearly 41% upside compared to the IPO offer price of $135/share.

The note said that the bank saw potential for SpaceX to “leverage terrestrial compute expertise” to help its expert system. “We see it as the only vertically-integrated AI company with the required capital, data, LLMs, hardware, manufacturing and engineering talent,” the bank said.

Oppenheimer said it expects SpaceX to become the “largest” communications and AI company, but warned of “extreme stock and operational volatility” as well as challenges related to manufacturing that could make it fall behind schedule.

SpaceX IPO

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), on the other hand, called for delaying the IPO. She warned of "misleading" or "inaccurate" accounting of valuation ahead of the IPO. Warren also added that the IPO could expose investors to improper governance structures.

The Kobeissi Letter, in a post on X, shared that the retail orders for the IPO made up $70 billion, $5 billion shy of the total target of $75 billion Musk aims to raise for SpaceX via the listing.

“Retail interest in SpaceX is now 2.4 TIMES larger than the total amount raised in the previous largest IPO in history,” the post said, referring to 2019’s Saudi Aramco IPO that generated over $29.4 billion.

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