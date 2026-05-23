Walter Isaacson, an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg and the author of ‘Elon Musk‘, shared his insights about the ongoing race to establish a permanent base on the moon.

He also expects China to establish a base by 2029 or 2030.

Turning to SpaceX’s upcoming IPO, Isaacson noted how Musk’s initial desire to go to space eventually led to innovative business models, such as deploying thousands of satellites to recreate the internet and placing data centers in low-Earth orbit.

Isaacson also touched on Musk’s long-term goal of making humans multi-planetary. He mentioned Musk’s shift in focus from Mars to the moon, and his potential to reach a $1 trillion valuation with SpaceX. Isaacson likened Musk’s approach to playing a video game, accumulating points rather than spending money on luxury items like yachts.

“He (Musk) even pokes fun at Bezos for spending all his money. Elon just wants to hit a trillion as if he’s playing Elden Ring or Polytopia, or trying to rack up points in a game,” said Issacson.

SpaceX IPO Sparks Valuation Concerns

At the same time, former hedge fund manager Patrick Boyle described SpaceX as a ‘money furnace’ after the company revealed a $4.3 billion quarterly loss in its filing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock