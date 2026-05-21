The world’s richest entrepreneur is hunting for elite engineers and physicists as investors digest SpaceX‘s blockbuster IPO filing, which positions artificial intelligence as a major growth engine alongside rockets and satellites.

The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, on Thursday issued a public recruitment call for SpaceXAI, urging “world-class engineers/physicists” to apply even if they have “zero prior experience in AI.”

“Smart humans figure it out fast,” Musk wrote on X, asking candidates to email three bullet points demonstrating exceptional ability.

The hiring appeal landed hours after SpaceX publicly filed for an initial public offering that could become the largest stock market debut in history, with the company targeting a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion and a Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX.

AI Becomes Centerpiece

While SpaceX built its reputation on reusable rockets and the Starlink satellite network, the newly released S-1 filing revealed a company increasingly betting on artificial intelligence as its next growth frontier.

Musk Wants Problem Solvers, Not AI Veterans

Musk’s latest hiring pitch stands out because it de-emphasizes traditional AI credentials. Instead, he is targeting physicists and engineers with exceptional technical ability, a philosophy he has frequently championed across Tesla, SpaceX and his other ventures.

SpaceX’s IPO filing unveiled ambitious plans spanning AI infrastructure, orbital computing and long-term technology projects that stretch far beyond launch services. The company is pitching investors not just on rockets, but on a vision that blends space, AI and massive computing networks.

Musk’s recruitment drive may therefore be one of the earliest signals of where the company intends to deploy fresh capital as Wall Street prepares for what could be the most closely watched IPO of the decade.

Reuters reported that SpaceX could begin its roadshow on June 4, price the offering as soon as June 11, and start trading as early as June 12.

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