VIDA Gets An AI Liftoff After $15 Million IPO

The initial public offering closed with an aggregate of 3,750,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.

The Class A shares of the company began trading on the NYSE American LLC and NYSE Texas, Inc. on May 15, 2026.

This move is significant as it marks a pivotal moment for VIDA Global Inc., positioning it for growth in the AI sector.

The broader market is also showing positive signs, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 trading higher, which may be contributing to the bullish sentiment surrounding VIDA.

What VIDA Global Does: AI Agent OS SaaS Platform

Vida Global Inc. is a software as a service (SaaS) provider delivering a cloud-based AI agent operating system that enables enterprises, service providers, and resellers to build, deploy, and manage omnichannel AI agents. These agents handle voice calls, text messages, emails, and web chat while automating business workflows at scale.

The company's focus on developing the Vida Agent OS positions it well in a growing market, as businesses increasingly seek to leverage AI for operational efficiency. With its recent IPO, VIDA is poised to expand its market presence and enhance its offerings.

VIDA Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

VIDA Stock Price Activity: Vida Global shares were up 25.35% at $2.87 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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