SpaceX IPO: Benzinga Viewers Say 'No Thanks' To $2 Trillion Price Tag

The highly anticipated SpaceX IPO could be nearing with reports that a roadshow and pricing could come in the coming weeks for the Elon Musk-led space company.

The company’s valuation will likely be in the trillions-of-dollars range. A Benzinga viewer poll shows that valuation could be a key to whether investors buy into the IPO or decide to sit out this historical offering.

SpaceX Valuation

A merger of SpaceX and xAI in February 2026 valued the combined companies at $1.25 trillion. Valuation in the combined company has continued to rise and could top $2 trillion when the company completes its IPO pricing.

While some investors and fans of Musk or the space sector will likely pay whatever valuation is assigned to the company, other investors may be more cautious and base their decision on valuation.

Benzinga recently asked viewers of "PreMarket Playbook" about the SpaceX valuation.

"What is the highest valuation you would buy SpaceX shares at during the IPO or first few days of trading?" Benzinga asked.

The results are:

$1.75 trillion: 19%

19% $2 trillion : 19%

: 19% $2.25 trillion: 13%

13% Not buying above $1.75 trillion: 49%

The poll found that $1.75 may be the sweet spot for the IPO pricing. Nearly half of Benzinga viewers said they would not buy SpaceX shares above a $1.75 trillion valuation at IPO or in the first few trading days.

Of the three price ranges, 19% said they would buy shares if SpaceX's highest valuation was $2 trillion and 19% said they would buy shares if SpaceX's highest valuation was $1.75 trillion.

Investors were less enthused with a potential valuation of $2.25 trillion, with only 13% of viewers saying they would buy shares at this price.

"PreMarket Playbook" is hosted by Ryan Faloona and airs Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Prediction Markets See Valuation Topping $2 Trillion

Prediction markets have been offering markets for items related to the SpaceX IPO, including the timing of the offering and what valuation the company could end up with.

Polymarket has a market for the closing market cap of SpaceX at IPO. Here are the current ranges and percentages of bets on that valuation range:

$1 trillion to $1.5 trillion: 4%

4% $ 1.5 trillion to $2 trillion: 23%

23% $ 2 trillion to $2.5 trillion: 34%

34% $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion: 22%

The current expected closing market cap for SpaceX at IPO is $2.3 trillion based on data from Polymarket.

Users on Polymarket see SpaceX as more likely to have a market capitalization greater than $2 trillion than one below it. This could create the ultimate telling sign of how many investors are willing to pay up for future growth and value SpaceX at more than $2 trillion.

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