As SpaceX gears up for its IPO in June, an expert has voiced concerns about potential trading volatility amid the influence of founder and top boss Elon Musk.

University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter told Forbes that an "Elon Musk effect" could significantly impact SpaceX's valuation, driving heightened long-term volatility as stocks tied to Musk tend to swing more sharply than the broader market.

He also warned of “substantial downside potential” if SpaceX goes public at a valuation of $1.5 trillion or more, as Musk would receive shares that bestow more voting power on him than other shareholders.

Ritter warned that even if Starlink generates "tens of billions of dollars per year in profits," those gains could be "squandered” on sending people to Mars rather than directing the money to shareholders.

SpaceX IPO Bubble Fears Grow

Despite these concerns, some investors remain bullish on SpaceX. Baron Capital CEO and founder, Ron Baron, for instance, has expressed his intent to buy $1 billion more SpaceX stock at IPO, adding to his fund’s already substantial holding in the company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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