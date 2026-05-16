Elon Musk's space venture, SpaceX, is reportedly planning its public market debut with a June 12 Nasdaq listing, while a 5-for-1 stock split lowers the per-share price.

SpaceX IPO Timeline Moves Ahead Faster Than Expected

Musk's company plans to trade under the ticker "SPCX."

The space venture could publicly file its prospectus as early as next week, with a roadshow beginning June 4 and pricing expected around June 11, Reuters reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

5-for-1 Stock Split Lowers Share Price For Investors

SpaceX has also informed shareholders of a 5-for-1 stock split, reducing its fair market value per share from about $526.59 to $105.32, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Potentially Largest IPO Ever At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX is aiming for a $75 billion raise at an estimated valuation of $1.75 trillion.

The valuation marks a major jump from its prior $1.25 trillion combined valuation after its merger with Musk's AI venture xAI in February earlier this year.

Apart from SpaceX, which is one of the most highly regarded listings this year, Anthropic and OpenAI are also expected to launch an IPO in 2026.

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