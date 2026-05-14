The Sunnyvale, California-based chipmaker is reportedly raising $5.55 billion in what observers are calling the largest market debut of the year.

The company has an additional option for underwriters to purchase up to 4.5 million shares, which could indicate a strong interest in the stock.

Cerebras shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 14. The offering will close on May 15, pending customary closing conditions.

The broader market is showing mixed signals, with the Nasdaq down slightly by 0.01% while the Dow Jones is up by 0.90%. This backdrop may influence investor sentiment around the IPO, as market conditions can impact initial trading dynamics.

Cerebras Aims To Accelerate AI Workloads

Cerebras Systems develops ultra-high-performance AI infrastructure aimed at dramatically accelerating AI workloads. Its flagship Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world's largest commercially available AI processor, delivering significantly faster inference and greater power efficiency than traditional GPU-based systems.

The company says WSE-3 can provide up to 15x faster inference on leading open-source AI models while consuming less power per unit of compute. Cerebras serves enterprises, research institutions, and governments globally through both cloud and on-premises deployments.

CBRS Stock Price Activity: Cerebras Systems shares were trading at $185.00 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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