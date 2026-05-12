The AI chip startup reportedly raised its preliminary IPO pricing range to $150 to $160 per share from $115 to $125 after investor demand surged.

Reuters reported the offering was nearly 20 times oversubscribed, signaling unusually aggressive appetite for the deal. At the revised range, Cerebras could raise roughly $4.5 billion.

But investors may not simply be buying another semiconductor company.

Wall Street Wants The ‘Next Nvidia'

That may explain why Cerebras is attracting so much attention despite competing in one of the most crowded areas of tech.

Unlike traditional AI chipmakers, Cerebras built its business around its "Wafer Scale Engine," a processor architecture that uses an entire silicon wafer as a single chip rather than stitching together multiple smaller processors. The company argues the approach can reduce bottlenecks and improve performance for large AI workloads, particularly inference.

The excitement has also been amplified by reports linking Cerebras to major AI infrastructure projects tied to OpenAI.

AI's New Gold Rush?

The IPO frenzy may signal that the AI trade is evolving beyond simply owning Nvidia stock.

Investors are now aggressively searching for second-generation AI winners tied to compute infrastructure, inference demand, networking, power systems, and next-generation chip architectures. In that environment, Cerebras is increasingly being valued less like a speculative startup and more like a potential foundational AI infrastructure company.

That does not mean the risks are small.

The company still faces questions around customer concentration, execution, and whether its technology can scale commercially against far larger rivals.

But for now, the market appears willing to overlook those concerns in exchange for exposure to what many investors hope could become the next breakout AI platform story.

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