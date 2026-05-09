Uber-Backed Lime Files For IPO After 29% Revenue Growth In FY25

IPO Amid Strong Revenue Growth

Founded in 2017 and led by former Uber executive Wayne Ting, Lime operates in roughly 230 cities across 29 countries and has posted positive free cash flow for three consecutive years. It remains loss-making.

Lime's revenue for the three months ended Mar. 31 was $170.15 million, up from $129.015 million in the same period a year earlier.

2026 Pipeline And Saturation Concerns

U.S. IPO activity has rebounded after a slowdown tied to volatile equity markets and the war in the Middle East, with several AI infrastructure providers, defense startups and biotech firms recently filing for listings.

A wave of high-profile IPOs is expected in 2026, with SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic and Databricks among the companies anticipated to go public, potentially adding trillions in market value.

However, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has warned that the IPO pipeline risks becoming overcrowded, saying "the risk is that diners will run out of space."

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.