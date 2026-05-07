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Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph. Initial Public Offering or stock launch concept.
May 7, 2026 12:16 AM 2 min read

HawkEye Set For NYSE Debut After Raising $416 Million, IPO Priced At $26

Space analytics company HawkEye 360 set its initial public offering (IPO) price at $26 on Wednesday.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company sold 16 million shares, which is expected to raise about $416 million. HawkEye is expected to begin trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HAWK."

A Strategic Move

The offering consists entirely of newly issued common shares being sold by HawkEye 360. The company said the $416 million figure is before underwriting fees and other costs tied to the deal.

Underwriters also received a 30-day ability to buy up to 2.4 million additional shares at the IPO price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions. That provision could expand the share count sold if exercised.

The offering was underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies and BofA Securities.

Growing Demand for Space Intelligence

IPO Market Is Growing

HawkEye's debut comes amid signs of recovery in the U.S. IPO market following a volatile start to 2026.

SoftBank Group Corp. is also preparing for a major market move, targeting a 2026 IPO for Roze AI, its autonomous robotics venture for data center construction, at a potential valuation of up to $100 billion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo Courtesy: fadfebrian on Shutterstock.com

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