Nvidia Rival Cerebras Reloads IPO Bid With $3.5 Billion Goal

Cerebras Systems Inc. is accelerating its push into the public markets to raise capital and strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding AI chip sector.

Cerebras IPO Plans And Strong Investor Demand

Cerebras Systems plans to raise up to $3.5 billion through an initial public offering, offering 28 million shares priced between $115 and $125 each, according to its SEC filing.

The company revived its IPO efforts after withdrawing a previous registration and making a confidential filing earlier this year.

Investor interest appears strong, with banks reportedly receiving indications of demand exceeding $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Positioning As A Challenger To Nvidia

CEO Andrew Feldman said the company's hardware enables AI models to run faster than NVIDIA's systems.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CBRS," though final pricing and share count remain subject to market conditions.

Cerebras Expansion, Partnerships And Growth Strategy

Cerebras recently secured an $850 million credit facility to expand its data center capacity and support growth.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, and UBS are leading the offering, with shares expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the CBRS ticker.

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