Seaport Therapeutics Set For Nasdaq Debut After Raising $255 Million In IPO

Seaport Therapeutics Inc. set its initial public offering (IPO) terms on Thursday, detailing the deal in a pricing of its upsized IPO that values shares at $18 each.

The clinical-stage biotech firm said the IPO covers 14.16 million shares, with all shares being offered by the company.

Seaport said the $18 price is at the high end of the expected range and implies gross proceeds of about $254.9 million before underwriting fees and other offering costs.

The company also provided underwriters a 30-day window to purchase up to 2,124,000 additional shares at the IPO price, minus discounts and commissions.

A Strategic Market Move

The company said its shares are slated to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday under the symbol SPTX. Seaport also expects the transaction to settle on Monday, May 4, assuming customary closing requirements are met.

Seaport described itself as focused on creating and advancing treatments aimed at neuropsychiatric conditions. The company is based in Boston.

What Does $255 Million Mean For Biotech?

The size of the raise gives Seaport fresh capital as it advances studies in a category where trials can be expensive, and timelines are long. For investors, the pricing provides another data point on how the market is valuing early-stage neuropsychiatry pipelines.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Leerink Partners are serving as underwriters on the transaction.

IPO Market Is Growing

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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