Amid US-Iran Conflict, Drone Company Aevex Debuts On NYSE

AEVEX Corp. (NASDAQ:AVEX) shares are trading higher during Monday's premarket session. The shares gained momentum from the recent debut of the company on the NYSE.

IPO Launch

On Friday, the company disclosed the pricing of its initial public offering, offering 16,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $20.00 per share.

The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares at the IPO price, less fees and commissions.

The shares started trading on the NYSE on April 17, 2026, under the ticker "AVEX," with the offering scheduled to close on April 20, 2026, subject to standard closing conditions.

Company Context

AEVEX is a defense technology company focused on next-generation navigation and autonomy, uncrewed systems, and adaptable mission solutions built to be delivered quickly for modern operational needs. Its customer base spans U.S. defense and national security channels, including the DoD, special operations, the intelligence community, and allied international partners.

The company's lineup ranges from CompassCore/CompassVision/CompassEngage to precision strike systems, unmanned surface vessels, long-endurance aircraft, additive manufacturing, and airborne ISR plus aircraft modification and testing. In a market that's choppy premarket, that defense-tech positioning can stand out because demand drivers are often tied to procurement cycles and mission needs rather than consumer spending.

AVEX Stock Price Activity: Aevex shares were up 13.63% at $30.60 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock