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PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 10, 2026: The Cerebras logo is seen on a smartphone screen against a dark background with orange accents. The company, a competitor to Nvidia in the AI hardware space, prepares for its public listing (IPO) expected in 2026, focusing on its wafer-scale engine technology.
April 18, 2026 4:32 AM 2 min read

Nvidia Rival Cerebras Files For IPO After Scrapping Plans Last Year

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Cerebras Systems filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, after withdrawing its IPO plans in October 2025, stating the 2024 filing document was "stale."

Cerebras Systems, a California-based competitor to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), submitted a registration statement to the SEC for the proposed IPO of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares and the price range for the offering are yet to be determined, contingent on market conditions.

The company plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CBRS.”

The company competes in the AI hardware market and was last valued at about $8 billion.

The announcement comes two days after Cerebras Systems closed an up to $850 million credit facility to expand its data center capacity and support growth.

OpenAI And Amazon Partnerships

Cerebras Systems is moving forward with its public listing as demand for AI computing infrastructure accelerates, positioning the company to raise capital for expansion amid growing competition in the AI chip market and rising adoption of large-scale model training and inference workloads.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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