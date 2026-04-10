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In front of shop 7- eleven the largest convenience store. 7-11, seven-eleven. Opening 24 hrs. Bangkok, Thailand 14 Aug 2024
April 10, 2026 12:51 AM 2 min read

7-Eleven Operator Delays US Listing As War-Driven Uncertainty And Profit Weakness Weigh

The Japanese company plans to raise 2 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) through the IPO and use it to buy back its own shares. The IPO plan was part of a restructuring triggered by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s unsolicited takeover proposal in 2024, reported Bloomberg.

Weaker Annual Profit Outlook Forces IPO Delay

Photo Courtesy: twt24 on Shutterstock.com

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