7-Eleven Operator Delays US Listing As War-Driven Uncertainty And Profit Weakness Weigh

The Japanese company plans to raise 2 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) through the IPO and use it to buy back its own shares. The IPO plan was part of a restructuring triggered by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s unsolicited takeover proposal in 2024, reported Bloomberg.
Weaker Annual Profit Outlook Forces IPO Delay
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