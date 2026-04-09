Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday he plans to invest in SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering even while acknowledging that Elon Musk's personal following inflates the company's valuation beyond what traditional measures would justify.

Scaramucci Sees Premium But Still Buys

Scaramucci said he still sees the investment case as compelling because Starlink alone is "worth a fortune," even if the broader company valuation, reported in recent days at roughly $1.75 trillion to more than $2 trillion, strains conventional logic.

He added that he is especially intrigued by the prospect of orbital data centers powered by solar energy in space and beamed back to Earth through satellites, calling the concept "fascinating" and saying that while it sounds like science fiction now, he believes Musk is "better positioned to do it than anyone else on earth" to make it real.

SpaceX IPO Would Rewrite Listing Records

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket traders currently assign a 62% chance that SpaceX will list in June. They also place a 39% probability on the company ending its first trading day with a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com