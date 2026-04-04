Speaking on an episode of the All-In podcast released late on Friday, Palihapitiya discussed the risks tied to the upcoming initial public offerings of several tech giants. He said the IPO market may be nearing saturation and warned that companies entering later in the cycle could face greater risks.

“I think the risk increases when you are at the tail end because the risk is that the diners will run out of space… you just can’t absorb incrementally trillions of dollars of new demand,” he said.

Sharing his views on the impending IPO frenzy and the potential risks involved, Palihapitiya compared the IPO pipeline to a Thanksgiving feast, stating that the initial companies to go public would have a competitive advantage, while those at the end of the chain might struggle to attract investor attention.

He also highlighted the potential impact of tactical event risks, such as the situation in Iran and the influence of advanced AI technology on the IPO market.

SpaceX Will Set The Tone

Palihapitiya also noted he expects SpaceX to lead and perform strongly, with returns diminishing down the chain. “Get the heck out and get public and get your money and fortify your balance sheet ASAP — the risk builds the further down the IPO chain you’re in,” he said.

AGI Uncertainty Clouds Valuations

Palihapitiya also pointed to a deeper structural concern, saying that if AGI is real, the long-term durability of most companies could be minimal, but if it is not, then the ability of these firms to raise hundreds of billions of dollars should be closely questioned, adding that both scenarios cannot be true at the same time.

He added that investors are already rotating toward what the industry calls “halo” — high-asset, low-obsolescence businesses — while questioning why anyone would “go way out on the risk curve and buy something at 200 times revs, let alone earnings.”

The warning comes amid an anticipated wave of tech IPOs expected to add trillions in new market capitalization, intensifying competition for institutional, retail, and sovereign wealth fund dollars across U.S. equity markets.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is reportedly leveraging SpaceX’s record IPO to force banks into Grok subscriptions.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.