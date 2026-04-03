But if history is any guide, getting in early doesn't always mean getting it right.
Coupang Shows The Other Side Of IPO Hype
PIF has played in U.S. IPOs before.
Chart created using Benzinga Pro
That momentum didn't last.
Coupang eventually fell to nearly $8, wiping out a significant chunk of its post-IPO value, and even now trades well below its early highs. The trajectory is familiar: strong debut, sharp unwind, and a long road to recovery.
Big Bet, Bigger Expectations
That backdrop makes the potential SpaceX investment more interesting.
A $5 billion anchor role would mark a step up in both size and visibility for PIF, compared to its more measured participation in past listings.
And unlike Coupang, SpaceX comes with a different kind of narrative — one tied to private market scarcity, founder premium, and long-term optionality in sectors like satellite internet and space infrastructure.
Access Isn't The Edge
Still, the core lesson holds.
IPO allocations — even in marquee names — don't guarantee returns.
Timing, valuation, and post-listing dynamics often matter more than access itself.
PIF may be lining up for one of the most anticipated IPOs in years.
But if Coupang is any reminder, even the biggest, boldest listings can take investors on a very different ride once the hype fades.
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