SpaceX IPO Puts Sam Bankman Fried/FTX Stake In Musk Company Back In Spotlight: Here's The Missed Profits

FTX Stake in SpaceX

The company later declared bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud and misappropriation of customer funds, with some customer deposits being used towards other investments.

Alameda Research invested $700 million alongside K5 Global in 2022, according to a report from Forbes. K5 Global owned stakes in several private companies, including the stakes in Musk-related companies SpaceX and The Boring Company.

During FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, the cryptocurrency company fought to maintain its stake in the K5 funds, reaching a settlement to keep the position.

FTX's original $700 million investment was worth an estimated $3 billion by Forbes earlier this year.

It is unknown exactly what percent of the $700 million was put into SpaceX and if K5 still maintains the stakes in all the private companies it invested in. The Financial Times previously estimated that FTX had around $225 million invested in The Boring Company and SpaceX from its $700 million investment.

SpaceX was valued at $140 billion in December 2022. Based on that valuation and the new $1.75 trillion IPO valuation, a $225 million stake would be worth $2.81 billion now, while a $112.5 million stake (splitting $225 million between SpaceX and The Boring Company) would be worth $1.41 billion.

This represents a 12.5x return on investment from the original stake taken by FTX and Bankman-Fried.

Early Stakes Cashed Out Too Soon?

While it is assumed that FTX still holds some stake in K5, the company sold off other investments made under Bankman-Fried's leadership.

This includes a stake in Anthropic taken back in 2021. The $500 million investment was for around 8% of the company at the time. Based on a recent $380 billion valuation for the company, the stake would have been worth $28.8 billion, as reported by Forbes.

Instead, FTX sold the stake in 2024 as part of the bankruptcy proceedings, generating $1.3 billion for a profit of 160%. While the sale generated a profit for investors, keeping the stake would have generated higher returns in the future.

Alameda Capital also formerly owned a stake in Robinhood, representing around 7.6% of the company. That stake later became seized by the Department of Justice. The stake today would be worth around $4.67 billion versus the $648 million investment price in 2022.

Forbes estimated earlier this year that the positions previously owned by FTX/Alameda Capital would be worth $52.5 billion, or more than three times what they were sold/liquidated for as a result of the bankruptcy process.

While investments made by Bankman-Fried have soared in value, they don't take away from the fact that he committed crimes and illegally used customer funds.

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