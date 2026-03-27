Elon Musk 'Starved The Balance Sheet' At Tesla Post-IPO To Keep Employees Sharp, Says Former TSLA President McNeill

Tesla Operated on Minimal Cash

Speaking on TBPN with John Coogan and Jordi Hays, McNeill explained that Tesla sometimes had less than three weeks of net cash once payables were included. Musk believed that operating so close to financial risk forced the team to stay focused and disciplined.

“If you’re two steps from death, you operate differently.”

McNeill added that this approach helped maintain a strong sense of mission among employees, even as their personal wealth increased.

“That kept everybody sharp,” he said.

Post-IPO, while some Tesla employees cashed out along the way, McNeill noted they were “kind of the minority” — most remained mission-driven, unfazed by the growing balance in their bank accounts.

SpaceX faces similar pressure

SpaceX’s IPO has been a topic of significant interest in recent months. For now, retail investors still have limited direct access to SpaceX equity, with the most practical path being through public companies and funds that already hold stakes in the company.

Trading Metrics

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, with a 52-week high of $498.82 and a 52-week low of $214.25.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 36.24%.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.